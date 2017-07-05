Hässleholm, Sweden, 2017-07-05 08:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



3 Months March 2017 - May 2017



-- Net sales 9.3 (158.0) MSEK. -- EBIT -7.3 (-11.7) MSEK. Profit before tax -7.8 (-11.7) MSEK. Net profit -5.7 (-13.8) MSEK. -- Earnings per share, before and after dilution equals -0.22 (-0.43) SEK. -- During the three month period 0 (7) wind turbines were taken into operation with a total installed capacity of 0.0 (14.6) MW. -- During the three month period the equivalent of 0.0 (5.8) wind turbines with an installed effect of 0.0 (11.9) MW was handed over to customers. -- Electricity production from wind farms owned was 11.6 (20.8) GWh with an average revenue of 407 (362) SEK/MWh. -- In March all conditions for the acquisition of 60 % of Wind Wall Development, LLC was fulfilled and Eolus subsidiary Eolus North America has taken over its share of the company. -- In May Eolus signed an agreement with Munich Re regarding the sale of wind farm Jenåsen for a purchase amount of EUR 106 million. The construction of the wind farm that comprises 23 Vestas V126 3.45 MW wind turbines is ongoing and is expected to be completed during the summer of 2018 when payment will occur. The wind farm is covered by a PPA that Eolus signed with Google in December 2015. In connection with the agreement Eolus will, for EUR 9 million, acquire the right to 96 percent of all electricity certificates that will be produced in the wind farm during the 15 year period the wind farm is eligible for certificates.



Financial summery Q3 Q3 Q1-Q3 Q1-Q3 Full year Mar Mar Sep Sep Sep 2017 2016 2016 2015 2015 -May -May -May -May -Aug 2017 2016 2017 2016 2016 Net sales, MSEK 9,3 158,0 784,3 635,1 693,4 EBIT, MSEK -7,3 -11,7 12,1 -9,9 -15,9 Profit before tax, MSEK -7,8 -13,8 16,0 -23,0 -29,1 Changes in market valuation of 0,0 0,7 4,1 -5,3 -5,0 financial derivatives, MSEK Net profit, MSEK -5,7 -11,1 11,5 -18,6 -23,9 Earnings per share before and after -0,22 -0,43 0,5 -0,72 -0,92 före dilution, SEK Equity per share, SEK 25,9 27,15 25,9 27,15 26,94 Cashflow from operating activities, -127,0 -53,0 13,1 120,9 134,2 MSEK Total assets, MSEK 871,9 1 037,1 871,9 1 037,1 1 269,6 Net debt - /net cash +, MSEK 94,5 145,1 94,5 145,1 139,8 Signed customer contracts, MSEK 1 305,7 618,3 1 305,7 618,3 620,7 No of turbines taken into 0,0 7,0 16,0 14,0 14,0 operation, amount No of turbines handed over to 0,0 5,8 24,0 21,8 26,5 customers, amount Turbines taken into operation, MW 0,0 14,6 52,8 37,7 37,7 Turbines handed over to customers, 0,0 11,9 68,9 51,5 57,55 MW Electricity generation, GWh 11,6 20,8 48,7 106,0 123,6 Equity/assets ratio, % 74,3 65,2 74,3 65,2 52,9 Return on equity after tax, % neg neg 2,3 neg neg



The information was released for public disclosure on July 5th 2017 at 8.30 AM CET.



About Eolus: Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in Sweden. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed nearly 500 wind turbines of the approximately 3 300 wind turbines operating in Sweden. The Eolus Group currently owns an installed capacity of 22 MW and a yearly electricity production of 49 GWh. Eolus operates approximately 350 MW for customers and the company itself.



Eolus Vind AB has approximately 5 600 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.



