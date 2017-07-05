KONE OYJ: KONE Corporation: KONE publishes its Half-year Financial Report for January-June 2017 on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. EEST

KONE Corporation, press release, July 5, 2017 at 9.30 a.m. EEST



KONE publishes its Half-year Financial Report for January-June 2017 on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. EEST

Half-year Financial Report

KONE Corporation will publish its Half-year Financial Report for the January 1-June 30, 2017 accounting period on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. EEST. The report will be available on www.kone.com after publishing.

Press and analyst meetings

A meeting for the press, conducted in Finnish, will be held on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 2:15 p.m. EEST.

A meeting for analysts, conducted in English, will begin at 3:45 p.m. EEST and will be available as a live webcast on www.kone.com/investors. An on-demand version of the webcast will be available later the same day. The meeting can also be joined via a telephone conference.

U.S.: +1 719 325 4759

UK: +44 (0)330 336 9411

Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0404

Participant code: KONE

Both meetings will take place in KONE Building, located at Keilasatama 3, Espoo, Finland.

For further information, please contact:

Sanna Kaje, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 204 75 4705

About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2016, KONE had annual net sales of EUR 8.8 billion, and at the end of the year over 52,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

www.kone.com

