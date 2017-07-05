

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Booker Group Plc. (BOK.L), in its trading update for the 12 weeks to 16 June 2017, said that it had another good quarter. Group sales rose by 4.0% on the same period last year with like for likes up 4.2%. Non tobacco sales grew by 9.6% on a like-for-like basis.



Non-tobacco total sales for the quarter rose 9.4 percent. Favourable weather and the late Easter assisted this growth.



Tobacco sales continued to be adversely impacted by changes in tobacco legislation, down 7.9% like-for-like. The Group had a solid quarter for customer satisfaction and cash profit.



As previously indicated, the company seeks shareholder approval to pay a special dividend of 3.02 pence per ordinary share at a cost of approximately 54 million pounds. This is in addition to the final dividend of 4.97 pence per ordinary share which is also being proposed at the Annual General Meeting.



