

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L), a UK-based online grocery retailer, reported Wednesday that its first-half profit before tax, for 26 weeks ended May 28, was 7.7 million pounds, down 18.1 percent from last year's 9.4 million pounds. The prior year's profit on a 24- week basis was 8.5 million pounds.



The decline in profit mainly reflected higher depreciation from Andover CFC opening.



Group revenues increased 12.5 percent to 713.8 million pounds from 634.4 million pounds last year. Revenues climbed 22.2 percent on a 24-week basis from last year.



Retail revenues grew 12.5 percent on a 26-week basis and 22.1 percent on a 24-week basis to 659.6 million pounds, gaining market share, due to strength of the offer to the customer.



Order volumes grew 15.6% to an average of 260,000 orders per week, with the highest number of orders delivered in a week reaching 280,000



Average Ocado.com basket size value declined 1.4% to 108.45 pounds, impacted by the continued uptake of Ocado Smart Pass and reduced multi-buy promotions.



Active customers increased 12.7% year-on-year to over 600,000.



