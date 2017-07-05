DigitalGenius Takes Top Prize in the Eurostar 2025 Challenge

The AI Company Selected from 110 AI Startups Vying for a Deployment with Eurostar

SAN FRANCISCO, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- DigitalGenius Inc. today announced it took the top spot in the Eurostar 2025 Challenge, held at Viva Technology Paris, with its technology using practical applications of machine learning and artificial intelligence to improve customer service. As a result, DigitalGenius will run a pilot program this year with Eurostar to implement its Human+AI' Customer Service Platform for the high-speed rail service.

Providing AI for Customer Service, DigitalGenius was selected as the top choice by a panel including a panel including Nicolas Petrovic, CEO, Eurostar; Yann de Vries, Partner at leading European venture capital firm Atomico and Remi Bergues, VP of Global Innovation at Paris Region Entreprises.

The DigitalGenius team and AI platform exceeded judges' criteria in the following categories:

Time to Market - ready to be deployed off the shelf on Salesforce Service Cloud & Zendesk

- ready to be deployed off the shelf on Salesforce Service Cloud & Zendesk Expertise of the team - combines business expertise, deep learning research and thousands of hours inside contact centers to identify and execute practical applications of AI for customer service

- combines business expertise, deep learning research and thousands of hours inside contact centers to identify and execute practical applications of AI for customer service Competitive Advantage - The combination of rapid training and deployment and the blended Human+AI model make the practical application of AI a sturdy competitive advantage for contact centers

- The combination of rapid training and deployment and the blended Human+AI model make the practical application of AI a sturdy competitive advantage for contact centers Business Model - The straightforward SaaS licensing model and the significant uptake in customer traction this quarter position DigitalGenius for rapid growth

Rahima Valji, Head of Innovation, Eurostar said: "We were very impressed with the DigitalGenius pitch, professionalism and technology. For a young company, they have grown rather quickly and achieved great traction in the market, which gives us confidence. We are always looking for ways to improve our customer service, and piloting their AI platform allows us to explore improving response times to queries."

"Eurostar is a high-tech leader in European transportation and we are honored that they chose us for this award," said Mikhail Naumov, co-Founder and CSO of DigitalGenius. "We are excited to deploy our Human+AI platform to help provide outstanding customer service experiences for their 10 million travelers every year."

The DigitalGenius Human+AI' Platform is trained on historical customer service logs and provides AI-powered answer suggestions, automation of ticket classification, auto-routing, as well as automated responses. This combination of human and machine intelligence helps customer service teams support increasing volumes faster, while unlocking more time for complex cases and meaningful conversations with customers.

For more information on DigitalGenius, please visit www.digitalgenius.com.

About DigitalGenius

DigitalGenius brings practical applications of artificial intelligence into the customer service operations of large and growing companies. Its Human+AI' Customer Service Platform combines the best of human & machine intelligence, enabling companies to live up to and exceed rising customer expectations.

At its core are deep-learning algorithms, which are trained on historical customer service logs and integrated directly into the contact center's existing software.

Once enabled, the platform automates and increases the quality and efficiency of customer service conversations across text-based communication channels like email, chat, social media and mobile messaging. For more information, please visit www.digitalgenius.com

About Eurostar