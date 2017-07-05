Anaeropharma Science Announces Closing of Financing

TOKYO, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Anaeropharma Science, Inc., a company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutics to target hypoxic solid tumors, announced on July 5 it has secured US$13.2 million in new capital. The participants in the financing round include three new investors, Novartis, Shinsei Corporate Investment Limited and Seventure Partners' Health for Life Capital fund, and two existing investors, Innovation Network Corporation of Japan and Mitsubishi UFJ Capital's managed fund. Anaeropharma will use the financing to accelerate the development of multiple programs based on its proprietary platform technology.



(Logo: http://prw.kyodonews.jp/prwfile/release/M101798/201707033347/_prw_PI1fl_qESNI4Ul.jpg)



About Anaeropharma Science, Inc.

Anaeropharma is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in research and development of drug candidates that target hypoxic microenvironments of tumors by using recombinant "Bifidobacterium". This approach offers broad potential to be more effective to solid tumors and less toxic to healthy tissues than conventional anti-cancer drugs. APS001F, a recombinant "Bifidobacterium" to express Cytosine Deaminase which converts a prodrug, 5-FC, to an anti-cancer drug, 5-FU, is its leading development product which is under a clinical trial in the U.S., and additional programs in the immune oncology area such as immune checkpoint blockers and other immune-related molecules expressing recombinant "Bifidobacteria" are under active development.