Digital Advertising Innovator Named VertaMedia CEO

NEW YORK, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Video Technology Solution Provider VertaMedia has named Chris Karl their CEO

VertaMedia, an award winning Global Video Technology Solution provider, has announced the appointment of industry veteran Chris Karl as their CEO.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530211/Chris_Karl__VertaMedia_CEO.jpg )



VertaMedia provides media companies with a suite of technology solutions that enable direct selling of omni-channel media assets to programmatic buyers. The company will be releasing a series of new products in the coming months that streamline the selling process of high value media assets. Karl has been hired to lead the company into its next phase of growth which is based on the principles of direct and transparent technology connections that bring performance and economic efficiencies to the key constituents of the media marketplace: buyers and sellers. Having spent the last seven years of his career introducing new programmatic standards to the buy and sell side of the market, Mr. Karl has a unique perspective on how the marketplace has evolved to date and where it's headed in the future.

"I have been on a quest to bring Direct Selling of audiences back to the forefront of advertising and eliminate the complexities of the programmatic marketplace. As TV and Video converge with the buyer's need to leverage data in the buying process, VertaMedia's technology standard solves many of the pain points buyers and sellers have been feeling since the advent of the ad exchange," said Karl. VertaMedia's solutions introduce a new level of technology independence for sellers of inventory, enabling large media companies to integrate directly with the technology platforms of choice for the buyer. The initial pilot of these new standards is planned for end of summer; participation is by invitation only, inquiries to be sent here: roundtable@verta.media

"Chris brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to VertaMedia. His vision for how the marketplace will evolve aligns with our mission to create publisher technology independence," commented Alex Bornyakov, Founder of VertaMedia.

Mr. Karl joins VertaMedia with more than 20 years of experience in digital media, sales, business development, and marketplace innovation. He recently served as Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Market Development for Sonobi, a premium programmatic marketplace technology company where he launched the industry's first header bidding solution for RTB in 2013 and brought new standards to premium publishers, demand side platforms, and media agencies. Prior to Sonobi, he was a Senior Vice President of Enterprise Sales for MediaMath, a leading DSP/DMP media platform. Karl is a long time IAB Member and voice of innovation within the digital community, he is a frequent speaker and contributor to Advertising Week, Digiday, and OMMA trade events.

Mr. Karl holds a B.S. degree in Business Administration and Marketing from The University of New Hampshire.

About VertaMedia

Founded in 2008,VertaMedia (https://vertamedia.com/) is a global video technology providerthat helpspublishers and networksmeet the needs of buyers in an increasingly programmatic and data drivenadvertising marketplace. VertaMedia's Intelli patent-pending optimization algorithm, header solutions,ad server, video player, and SSP represent the essential base technologiesfor today's modern day digital media publisher.

VertaMedia is headquartered in New York with offices globally and is recognized as one of America's fastest-growing private companies by Inc. 5000, and was named in Deloitte's 2016 Technology Fast 500'.

Anna Koicheva, Marketing Manager, D: +1-646-583-0196