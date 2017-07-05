Wärtsilä Oyj Abp: Wärtsilä waterjets to power new Danish high-speed ferry

Wärtsilä Corporation, Press release, 5 July 2017 at 10 am EEST



The technology group Wärtsilä has been contracted to supply four of its waterjets plus the hydraulics and control system for a new 109 metre long high-speed RoPax ferry. The ship is being built at the Austal Ships Pty yard in Australia for Molslinjen A/S of Denmark. The order with Wärtsilä was booked in May 2017.



Wärtsilä's compact axial flow jet solution was considered the most appropriate choice for this vessel, since it offered the customer optimal weight and performance criteria for the ship's mission profile.



"This is a prestigious newbuild project and we are proud that our waterjets have been selected to drive this high-speed ferry. The proven design and reliable performance of the Wärtsilä solution were deciding factors in the winning of this contract," says Arto Lehtinen, Vice President, Propulsion, Wärtsilä Marine Solutions.



"We have worked successfully with Wärtsilä for a number of years on many naval and commercial projects. We know and trust the quality and performance of their products and we find Wärtsilä to be a valued, reliable partner for us," says, Penelope Patterson, Head of Supply Chain, Austal Ships Pty.



The new vessel will be an all aluminium catamaran having a top speed of 40 knots. It will be equipped with two full vehicle decks for 425 cars, or 610 lane metres for trucks and up to 232 cars. The ship will be able to carry more than 1000 passengers. When delivered, the contracted route for the vessel is the crossing of the Kattegat between Aarhus and Odden.



The ship is scheduled for delivery during the fourth quarter of 2018, and the Wärtsilä equipment will be delivered to the yard in May 2018.



Wärtsilä modular waterjets (https://www.wartsila.com/products/marine-oil-gas/propulsors-gears/waterjets/wartsila-modular-waterjets) feature a compactly designed axial pump with excellent efficiency, cavitation, and noise characteristics. The high performance components are made of stainless steel to prevent wear and corrosion, while the water lubricated bearing in the stator bowl provides an environmentally friendly solution. The inlet design is tailored to the outline and operational profile of each individual vessel.



Link to image (https://dam.wartsila.com/dam/file/2KfZnXSyaTs88QZqrQ09Ga/*/Molslinjen%20ferry_new%20logo.jpg?authcred=d2ViZ3Vlc3Q6d2ViZ3Vlc3Q=&forceDownload=true)

Caption: Wärtsilä's compact axial flow jet solution was considered the most appropriate choice for the new Molslinjen high-speed ferry.

Media contacts:

Mr Jeroen Vedder

Sales Manager Navy & Waterjets

Wärtsilä Marine Solutions

Tel: +31 88 980 4198

jeroen.vedder@wartsila.com

Mr Simon Riddle

General Manager, Navy & Waterjets

Wärtsilä Marine Solutions

Tel: +49 151 53 25 90 49

simon.riddle@wartsila.com

Ms Marit Holmlund-Sund

Senior Manager Marketing, Communications, Marine Solutions

Wärtsilä Corporation

Tel: +358 10 709 1439

marit.holmlund-sund@wartsila.com

Wärtsilä in brief:

Wärtsilä is a global leader in advanced technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation and total efficiency, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2016, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.8 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.wartsila.com (http://www.wartsila.com/)





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Wärtsilä Oyj Abp via Globenewswire

