Cargotec Corporation: MacGregor secures specialist equipment order for state-of-the-art research vessel

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has signed a contract to supply oceanographic winches and Triplex deck handling systems to a ground-breaking new research vessel being built by the Fassmer shipyard in Berne, Germany. The order was booked into Cargotec's second quarter 2017 order intake. MacGregor equipment deliveries are planned for completion by the end of the first quarter of 2019.

The new dual-fuel (LNG) 74m vessel, Atair II, is under construction for the German Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH). It will operate in the North Sea and the Baltic Sea, conducting hydrographic surveys and wreck search operations in addition to marine environmental monitoring. The vessel will have a 200m2 working deck that features laboratories and an air pollution measurement station.

"To develop the most value-adding solution for this state-of-the-art research vessel, MacGregor has worked closely with the shipyard," says Esko Karvonen, Vice President, Smart Ocean Technology, MacGregor. "This cooperation not only means that our systems meet the needs of the operator, but ensures its safe and reliable operation.

"Our systems are based on proven technology and are customised to carefully handle a full range of sophisticated hydrographic survey equipment," he adds.

