The Chairman of Ericsson, Leif Johansson Informs That he Will not Make Himself Available for Reelection

STOCKHOLM, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) Nomination committee has initiated the work to find a replacement to Leif Johansson in time for the Annual General Meeting of shareholders in 2018.

Leif Johansson says, "I have had the privilege to serve as Chairman of the Board since 2011. It has been an exciting but also challenging time. Börje Ekholm assumed the position as CEO in the beginning of the year and during the first quarter the company presented a new, more focused, business strategy. This strategy, which is supported by the Board and the major owners, creates a solid foundation for realizing Ericsson's full potential. The company now enters a new phase, with focus on execution, and we also have a new ownership constellation. It is natural to let the owners jointly propose a chairman and well ahead of this I want to announce that I will not be available for a next term."

Ericsson is a world leader in communications technology and services with headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. Our organization consists of more than 111,000 experts who provide customers in 180 countries with innovative solutions and services. Together we are building a more connected future where anyone and any industry is empowered to reach their full potential. Net sales in 2016 were SEK 222.6 billion (USD 24.5 billion). The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on NASDAQ in New York.Read more onwww.ericsson.com.

This information is information that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 CET on July 5, 2017.

