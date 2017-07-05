sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 05.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

907,01 Euro		+9,703
+1,08 %
WKN: 896360 ISIN: US7960508882 Ticker-Symbol: SSU 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
906,32
911,40
09:35
908,15
910,55
09:34
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A907,01+1,08 %