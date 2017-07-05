

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd plans to invest at least $18 billion in memory chip business, aiming to expand its lead in memory chips and next-generation smartphone displays amid strong demand and a persistent supply shortage.



The world's top maker of smartphones and memory chips reportedly said in a statement that it will invest 20.4 trillion won by 2021 to expand and upgrade its chip plants in the South Korean cities of Pyeongtaek and Hwaseong. The move is expected to create almost half a million jobs.



Under the plans, Samsung will invest 14.4 trillion won into its new NAND factory in Pyeongtaek by 2021. The Pyeongtaek factory, the world's biggest, has recently started production after the company spent 15.6 trillion won to build it.



Further, the company will invest 6 trillion won in a new semiconductor production line in Hwaseong.



Samsung reportedly said its expansion plan could create as many as 440,000 jobs by 2021.



As part of a plan to tackle rising unemployment, the newly elected South Korean President Moon Jae-in recently had called for big businesses to invest more domestically. Samsung recently announced a $380 million plant in the United States.



The company reportedly said, 'Our clients are having difficulty securing enough semiconductor chips due to growing global demand for high-tech gadgets. We plan to actively respond to those demands by making aggressive investments on our production lines at home and abroad.'



Samsung also announced its plans to expand its NAND chip plant in Xian, China, amid booming demand for the chips used in high-end storage products. Samsung is said to add a production line to its plant.



The firm accounted for 40.4 percent of global memory chip sales in the first quarter of this year, and recorded its biggest quarterly net profit in more than three years. The company supplies chips to its own handset unit as well as to other electronics giants including Apple.



Samsung also said Samsung Display plans to invest around 1 trillion won on a new organic light-emitting diode or OLED display complex in South Korea.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX