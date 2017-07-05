

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen pulled away from its early highs against its major opponents in pre-European deals on Wednesday.



The yen retreated to 146.53 against pound, 113.30 against the greenback, 128.74 against the euro and 117.50 against the franc, from its early highs of 146.01, 112.83, 128.22 and a 2-day high of 117.01, respectively.



The Japanese currency reversed from its early highs of 85.90 against the aussie, 87.21 against the loonie and 82.16 against the kiwi, dropping to 86.44, 87.59 and 82.59, respectively.



The yen is likely to locate support around 115.00 against the greenback, 148.5 against the pound, 119.00 against the franc, 130.00 against the euro, 87.00 against the aussie, 88.00 against the loonie and 84.00 against the kiwi.



