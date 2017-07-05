ALA First in the World for Quality EN9120:2016

NAPLES, Italy, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ALA - Advanced Logistics for Aerospace is the first aerospace company to obtain the new EN9120:2016 quality certification. ALA was supported by UNAVIAcert, a Certification Body specialized in Aerospace and Defense sectors providing Auditing and Certification services.

The new EN9120:2016 represents the forefront of technology for the aerospace quality system with key innovative elements aiming to strengthen the company's capabilities to satisfy emerging market requirements. Among these innovations, there are: the Risk Based Thinking - an approach founded on identification and reduction of risk factors that can bring to business results inefficiency - and the Context Analysis, founded on the analysis of internal and external factors relevant for the company strategy, able to influence the company ability to reach business goals.

"ALA is confirmed as a leading company in the Italian and in the Global Aerospace market. To be the first in the world to obtain the new EN9120:2016 certification is crucial for ALA. We strongly believe that our success is strictly related to the excellenceof our people and our processes and to the value added by our services to partners and clients worldwide," said the CEO Roberto Scaramella.

About ALA - Advanced Logistics for Aerospace

ALA - Advanced Logistics for Aerospace is a stocking distributor and provider of advanced logistics and innovative supply chain services and solutions to the aerospace industry. ALA has its main office in Naples-Italy with logistics plants and operating companies in France, Italy, UK and in the US.