

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar climbed against its major rivals in early European deals on Wednesday.



The aussie edged up to 0.7632 against the greenback, 1.4890 against the euro and 1.0467 against the kiwi, off its early lows of 0.7598, 1.4930 and 1.0421, respectively.



The aussie gained to 86.44 against the Japanese yen and 0.9872 against loonie, from its previous lows of 85.90 and 0.9825, respectively.



If the aussie extends rise, it may target resistance around 0.78 against the greenback, 88.00 against the yen, 1.46 against the euro, 1.06 against the kiwi and 1.00 against the loonie.



