

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's services activity growth accelerated to a 22-month high in June on the back of a substantial rise in new orders, survey data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index rose unexpectedly to 58.3 in June from 57.3 in May. The score was forecast to fall to 56.5.



A score above 50 indicates expansion. The reading signaled one that was the fastest since August 2015.



The rate of expansion in new orders quickened for the second month in a row and was the strongest in close to two years. Employment increased at the fastest pace for almost a year.



Service providers continued to face rising input prices during June. Companies increased their output prices, with strengthening demand improving pricing power.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX