

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Romania's retail sales growth quickened in May to the highest level in nine months, after easing in the previous two months, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Wednesday.



Retail sales, excluding automobile trade surged a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 12.3 percent year-over-year in May, well above the 6.7 percent gain in April. Sales have been rising since April 2015.



Moreover, the latest rate of increase was the sharpest since August last year, when sales had grown 13.2 percent.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco rose 6.2 percent annually in May and those of non-food products jumped by 15.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales climbed 4.4 percent from April, when it increased by 0.4 percent.



