PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' / Miscellaneous - Low Priority PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port': Notice of 2016 dividend payout completion 05-Jul-2017 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press-release *Notice of 2016 dividend payout completion* 05.07.2017 NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MoEx: NMTP) hereby reports that n has fulfilled its obligation to pay interim dividend for the full year of 2016 to nominee holders and other shareholders identified in the register. As of today, the total amount of dividends paid constitutes 14 989 487 924.23 rubles, and unpaid dividend constitutes 10 512 768.02 rubles. Some amounts were not paid due to incorrect banking details and/or missing personal information of the recipients. The dividend for 2016 was declared by the annual general meeting of shareholders dated 18 May 2017 in the amount of 15 000 000 692.25 rubles, to be paid in cash. The dividend per share constitutes 0,7788237 rubles. Record date for registering shareholders, eligible to receive the 2016 dividend was 27 May 2017. Dividends to the nominee holders identified in the register of shareholders were due by 13 June 2017, dividends to other shareholders on the register were due by 04 July 2017. *About NCSP Group* NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia and the third largest in Europe by cargo turnover in 2016. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2016 totaled 147 million tons. Consolidated revenue to IFRS in 2016 totaled $865.5 million and EBITDA $675.5 million. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, JSC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, OJSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, OJSC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, JSC SFP. *Contacts* Kristina Senko, Public Relations: KSenko@ncsp.com Mikhail Shchur, Investor Relations: MShchur@ncsp.com The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' 2 Mira St. 353907 Novorossiysk Russia Phone: +7 (8617) 60-46-30 Fax: +7 (8617) 60-22-03 E-mail: mail@ncsp-net.com Internet: www.nmtp.info ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: NCSP Sequence No.: 4377 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 589613 05-Jul-2017

