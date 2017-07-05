sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 05.07.2017

WKN: 853138 ISIN: SE0000103814 
Aktie:
05.07.2017 | 09:48
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Invitation to Electrolux Q2 Presentation

Electrolux results for the second quarter of 2017 will be published on July 19, 2017, at approximately 08.00 CET

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, July 5, 2017

STOCKHOLM, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- A telephone conference will be held following the release of the results, starting at 09.00 CET and continuing until 10.00 CET. The conference will be chaired by Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO of Electrolux. Mr. Samuelson will be accompanied by Anna Ohlsson-Leijon, CFO.

Slides used in the presentation will be available at Electrolux website, www.electroluxgroup.com/ir. The second quarter report will also be available at the same address.

You can listen to the presentation at www.electroluxgroup.com/q2-2017.

The details for participation by telephone are as follows:

Participants in Sweden should call +46-8-5055-64-74

Participants in UK/Europe should call +44-203-364-53-74

Participants in US should call +1-855-753-22-30

For further information, please contact:

Merton Kaplan
Investor Relations
+46-8-738-60-87

Electrolux Press Hotline
+46-8-657-65-07

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/invitation-to-electrolux-q2-presentation,c2302581

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/2302581/696792.pdf

PDF


© 2017 PR Newswire