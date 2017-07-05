HNA Technology and Ingram Micro Hold Strategic Workshop in Paris

PARIS, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --On July 3, HNA Technology ("HNA Tech"), a division of HNA Group, a global Fortune 500 company focused on tourism, logistics, and financial services, and Ingram Micro Inc.announced that they jointly held a Strategic Workshop on June 29 in Paris, France to deepen the scope of their development strategy, strengthen customer relationships, and identify further opportunities for collaboration and innovation. Attendees included leadership from HNA Group and Ingram Micro, as well as customer representatives from the world's leading technology, telecommunication, and commerce companies.

HNA Group acquired Ingram Micro in December 2016, creating a global, one-stop provider of logistics and supply chain solutions and services. The June 29 Strategic Workshop was held as part of HNA Paris International Week, a week-long series of events hosted by HNA Group to celebrate its global platform.

Eric Tong, Chairman of HNA Tech and a Member of the Board of Directors of HNA Group, said, "We were pleased to come together with Ingram Micro in Paris to share ideas and explore how we can leverage the combined power of our global platforms to help companies around the world build an innovation ecosystem without borders or limits. Yesterday's Workshop exemplifies the type of collaborative, productive, and mutually beneficial relationship between HNA and Ingram Micro, which will help enterprises both inside and outside of China realize the promise of technology and capitalize on global buying and selling opportunities in this new digital era."

Alain Monie, CEO of Ingram Micro, said, "Our partnership with HNA is allowing us to become an even more valuable provider of services and solutions to our customers around the world, and we remain energized and excited about the future as a member of the HNA family. The Workshop gave us the opportunity to showcase and discuss some of Ingram Micro's recent investments and growing capabilities across our portfolio and to explore new potential areas of innovation and collaboration with HNA."

Following HNA Group's acquisition of Ingram Micro in December 2016, HNA Tech and Ingram Micro continue to deepen their expertise and collaboration in providing a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. In collaboration with HNA Tech, Ingram Micro is building an open technology transformation platform to provide "end to end" IT services to meet customer needs, provide innovative technologies, and unlock new business value. The partnership creates an unparalleled global logistics infrastructure, enabling customers to tap into a world-class delivery platform, supply chain, lifecycle management services, and cloud services. As part of the HNA Group organization, Ingram Micro is continuing to expand its delivery platform and portfolio, and it is also strengthening its reach in China, providing the systems and solutions to help domestic Chinese enterprises innovate, develop, and go global.

About HNA Group

HNA Group is a global Fortune 500 company focused on tourism, logistics and financial services. Since its founding in 1993, HNA Group has evolved from a regional airline based on Hainan Island in southern China into a global company with approximately $145 billion of assets, over $90 billion in annual revenues, and an international workforce of 410,000 employees, primarily across America, Europe and Asia. Founded in December 2016, HNA Technology is the largest division of HNA Group and has assumed the group's mission of strategic transformation, with operations spanning more than 160 countries and regions on five continents. Its subsidiaries include the largest IT product distributor and supply chain service provider, Ingram Micro, and the leading IT services and solutions provider, Pactera.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps businesses Realize the Promise of Technology'. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. More at www.ingrammicro.com.

