

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Wednesday, Italy's services PMI report is due. Final PMI reports from France and Germany are due at 3:50 am ET and 3:55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final composite PMI data is due.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the yen, franc and the pound, it held steady against the greenback.



The euro was worth 1.1360 against the greenback, 128.87 against the yen, 1.0958 against the franc and 0.8802 against the pound as of 3:40 am ET.



