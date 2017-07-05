Expands Leading U.K. Presence to Northern England and Scotland

Brundage-Bone Concrete Pumping, Inc. ("Brundage-Bone"), through its Oxford Pumping Holdings Ltd. ("Oxford") subsidiary, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Reilly Concrete Pumping Limited ("Reilly"). Headquartered near Manchester, England, Reilly is a United Kingdom-based concrete pumping business focusing on the northern England and Scotland markets. The Oxford businesses, which include Camfaud Concrete Pumps Limited ("Camfaud"), South Coast Concrete Pumping Limited ("South Coast") and Premier Concrete Pumping Limited ("Premier"), operate primarily in southern England and Wales, and are also well-positioned in the London metropolitan area.

The Reilly acquisition will provide Oxford with a more comprehensive footprint across the United Kingdom, allowing the company to provide its diverse customer base with a truly national service offering on major infrastructure and commercial projects. Additionally, the Reilly management team will join Oxford to ensure a seamless transition for Reilly's customers and employees. Terms of the Reilly transaction have not been disclosed.

"Brundage-Bone is pleased to welcome another premier business to the Oxford platform," stated Bruce Young, President and Chief Executive Officer of Brundage-Bone. "Similar to our other Oxford businesses, Reilly is a natural partner for Brundage-Bone in the United Kingdom given its outstanding fleet of mobile equipment, as well as proven reputation for excellent customer service and technical expertise."

Tony Faud, Managing Director of Oxford, continued: "We are very excited to be joining forces with Reilly. By adding the highly respected Reilly brand, we can now offer full national coverage to our customers. This investment will provide excellent opportunities for our United Kingdom management, staff and pump operators whose hard work, skill and commitment are vital to our business."

Brendan Reilly, Managing Director of Reilly, added: "We look forward to joining Oxford to create a company that can offer a first-class concrete pumping service across the United Kingdom. We believe this transaction will offer a fantastic fit for Reilly's employees and will be a smooth transition for our customers."

Matt Homme, Managing Director of Peninsula Pacific, the holder of the majority interest in Brundage-Bone, stated: "We are proud of the differentiated and attractive concrete pumping services platform that Bruce, Tony and their teams are building in the United Kingdom. Brundage-Bone will continue to strive to provide the best service levels, fleet and personnel resources to the markets in both the United States and United Kingdom."

The Reilly acquisition represents a continuation of Brundage-Bone's focused acquisition strategy in the United Kingdom. In November 2016, Brundage-Bone acquired Camfaud, South Coast and Premier in concurrent transactions.

About Brundage-Bone Concrete Pumping

Brundage-Bone is a leading provider of concrete pumping services to an extensive network of commercial, residential and infrastructure construction customers in the United States and United Kingdom. In the United States, the Company and its affiliates employ approximately 725 people in nearly 80 locations in 20 states across the western, mountain, south-central, mid-western and southeast regions of the country. Furthermore, through its Oxford subsidiary in the United Kingdom, the company is a leading provider of concrete pumping services in London, southern England and Wales. For additional information on Brundage-Bone, please visit www.brundagebone.com.

About Peninsula Pacific

Peninsula Pacific is a private Los Angeles-based company specializing in customized capital solutions for both established and developing businesses in the consumer and industrial sectors. Peninsula Pacific seeks to capitalize, restructure and ultimately build meaningful businesses in partnership with strong management teams. For further information about Peninsula Pacific, please visit our website at www.peninsulapacific.com.

