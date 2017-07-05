Thomson Reuters Launches Startup Incubator

ZURICH, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters today announced the launch of Thomson Reuters Labs' - The Incubator. Located in Switzerland, the Incubator will host early-stage entrepreneurs building next-generation products in big data, advanced analytics, distributed ledgers, artificial intelligence, machine learning and other transformational technologies. As part of the official program, startups will receive access to Thomson Reuters world-class data and content sets, mentoring from experienced executives and networking opportunities for investment and commercialization.

The Incubator is the next horizon of the company's significant investment in the Thomson Reuters Labs network. With locations in innovation ecosystems around the globe, the Innovation Labs collaborate with customers, universities and startups to rapidly prototype and validate solutions using data science and lean experimentation to develop products and solutions to quickly meet evolving market demand.

Mona Vernon, Chief Technology Officer for Thomson Reuters Labs, commented, "Technology is evolving at an unprecedented rate and corporations need to keep pace. Partnering with startups and other market disruptors is essential for us to be agile and responsive to our customers. The Incubator will become an essential part of our corporate strategy to drive organic growth through innovation."

The Incubator has officially enrolled two startups focused on Fintech.

Open Mineral is an early stage Swiss start-up disrupting the commodities market. The team has developed a multi-sided platform which will directly connect the mines and smelters of physical commodities such as copper, zinc and lead, increasing transparency and lowering fees.

WealthArc is a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for the $120 trillion investment management industry offering digital client interaction and real-time new generation investment management for family offices, wealth managers and private banks. The platform handles the integration of data, consolidation of assets and digital reporting as well as a robo-advisor offering to clients.

Måns Olof-Ors, Head of Thomson Reuters Labs - Zurich Region and the Incubator added, "Our ultimate goal is to help our entrepreneurs realize their vision and get their solutions to market. In turn, we gain valuable insight, working with creative disruptors to identify new opportunities and ensure we are providing our clients with the most up to date trends impacting their professional markets.

The team is currently reviewing a pipeline of additional applicants for the six month program. Applications can be submitted direct through the online website here.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is the world's leading source of news and information for professional markets. Our customers rely on us to deliver the intelligence, technology and expertise they need to find trusted answers. The business has operated in more than 100 countries for more than 100 years. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges (symbol: TRI). For more information, visit www.thomsonreuters.com.

Contacts

Noelle Campbell

Senior Director, Corporate Affairs

Thomson Reuters

Email: noelle.campbell@thomsonreuters.com

Phone: 646-223-4558

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/13199/THOMSON_REUTERS_LOGO.jpg