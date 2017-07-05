eBay Launches Price Match Guarantee on More Than 20,000 Items in the UK

LONDON, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, eBay announced the launch of a Price Match Guarantee on more than 20,000 deals on its UK site.

With this new offering, eBay guarantees that prices for new items included in its Deals Programme will have the best price available online from a list of six major online retailers, or eBay will match the lower price of that competitor.

The offering will launch later this month, available on all eligible items in eBay's UK Deals Programme.

Rob Hattrell, Vice President of eBay in the UK, said:

"We know that customers in the UK want the best deal when they shop.

"Our eBay Deals Programme has grown exponentially since its launch in 2009 and is now a firm favourite with the millions of customers who regularly shop on eBay.

"We are confident in the strength of our deals already. But we're giving our customers that confidence by also matching the price of our competitors."

eBay Deals already represent some of the best prices available. If a shopper finds a competitor offering the same product for less, once verified, eBay will offer a coupon for the difference in price that can be used towards the purchase of the item.

Items eligible for the Price Match Guarantee in the UK must be:

New: One of the over 20,000 new items available in eBay's deals programme in the UK

One of the over 20,000 new items available in eBay's deals programme in the UK Identical and Available: Both items must be exactly the same and currently in stock

Both items must be exactly the same and currently in stock Competitors: Amazon.co.uk, Currys.co.uk, Johnlewis.com, Argos.co.uk, Tesco.com and Asda.com

Good Deals Everyday - No Membership Required

eBay Deals are open to everyone - no membership required. Deals include top products from across eBay categories, such as consumer electronics, home & garden, and fashion, all at great value.

Thousands of eBay's most trusted sellers participate in eBay's deals programme in the UK, ranging from major consumer brands through to smaller sellers. At any given time, there are thousands of items offered through eBay Deals and 'featured deals' are updated on a daily basis.

PJ Scott of Velocity Outlet, who sells on eBay as part of the Deals Programme, said:

'UK customers are always looking for the best price on the products they want. The Deals Programme puts our products front and centre, and helps to attract more customers too.'

Notes to Editors

Price Match Guarantee will roll out across five European markets (UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain) following the recent launch of the programme in the US.

eBay in Numbers*

eBay has 169 million active buyers worldwide

87% of GMV on eBay is fixed price

1.1 billion listings are available at any given time

80% of merchandise sold on eBay is new

eBay apps have been downloaded 359 million times across the globe

All eBay deals include free shipping

*Based on Q1 2017 data

