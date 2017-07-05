HORIBA MIRA Opens £8m Advanced Emissions Test Centre

NUNEATON, England, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

New centre developed in response to increased vehicle tailpipe emissions scrutiny

Centre will provide emissions testing for global compliance

HORIBA MIRA - a world-leader in advanced engineering, research and product testing - has enhanced its test and engineering capabilities following the official launch of its dedicated Advanced Emissions Test Centre (AETC).

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/529976/HORIBA_MIRA_AETC___Analyser_Room.jpg )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/529977/HORIBA_MIRA_AETC___Climatic_Test_Cell.jpg )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/529979/HORIBA_MIRA_AETC___Multiple_vehicle_soak_space.jpg )





Developed in response to increased scrutiny around tailpipe emissions, as well as new legislation requiring extensive and increasingly complex testing methodologies, the AETC represents a total of almost £8m investment into HORIBA MIRA's engineering facilities.

The AETC facilities will provide testing capabilities for global compliance, including Euro 6d Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP), as well as incorporating Real World Driving Emissions (RDE) testing capabilities.

The 12,000 sq. ft facility will be officially opened today by HORIBA Chairman, CEO and President, Mr. Atsushi Horiba.

Located at HORIBA MIRA's headquarters in Nuneaton, UK, the facility is centred around a four-wheel drive (4WD) climatic chassis dynamometer and includes three individual climatic soak rooms and an ambient soak room. The combination of the 4WD dynamometer, range of climatic conditions and state-of-the-art HORIBA emissions systems will allow the determination of exhaust pollutants over a range of climatic conditions, from temperatures of -20°C to 35°C. Engineers at the facility will work closely with vehicle manufacturers, offering the full gamut of emissions testing which comply with current and foreseen future emissions regulations - including additional Type Approval for RDE.

The new facility has created a number of new high value engineering jobs at HORIBA MIRA and this will continue to expand into 2018, as capacity is increased.

George Gillespie OBE, CEO at HORIBA MIRA, commented: "We are incredibly proud to officially open our new Advanced Emissions Test Centre together with the HORIBA Group. Vehicle manufacturers will now have access to world-class facilities and engineers to ensure their vehicles meet new emissions regulations, housed in one location in our central England headquarters.

"The launch of the AETC represents our commitment to working alongside our customers to develop world leading products through our extensive expertise and cutting edge facilities, and reiterates our position as a global leader in advanced engineering."

The £8m strategic investment has been made by the HORIBA Group and brings the total committed investment to date to almost £25m since MIRA joined HORIBA in July 2015. The centre is the first to bring together six group companies of HORIBA, including HORIBA Japan and HORIBA MIRA who are collectively leading on project management, building and integration, as well as HORIBA Test Automation in UK, HORIBA UK, HORIBA France, and HORIBA Europe.

The AETC is the first newly-built testing facility to open at HORIBA MIRA since 2014. Its inauguration follows recent investment into MIRA Technology Park, which is now in Phase Two of its development. Set to be completed by 2025, MIRA Technology Park is rapidly gaining global recognition as a leading automotive technology cluster and is capturing broader interest as a strategic transport sector R&D location within Europe.

For more information on HORIBA MIRA, its facilities and capabilities, please visit http://www.horiba-mira.com or contact +44 2476 355 000.

For downloadable video content of HORIBA MIRA's new AETC, please visit: https://media.horiba-mira.com.