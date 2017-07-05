-- The total return for the first half of the year 2017 amounted to 22 % for the Class A shares as well as for the Class C shares, compared with 11 % for the total return index (SIXRX).



-- Net asset value on June 30, 2017, was SEK 94.4 billion, or SEK 217/share, an increase during the first half of the year of SEK 26/share or by 16 % including reinvested dividend.



-- Earnings per share during the first half of the year 2017 amounted to SEK 31.25 per share.



-- The debt-equities ratio as per June 30, 2017, was 10 %, a decrease since year-end of 2 %-points.



-- During the first quarter, the convertible bond worth EUR 550 M matured, whereby approximately 9 %, corresponding to 50.9 MEUR, was converted to 2.9 million new Class C shares.



-- Following the split of the portfolio company SCA, Industrivärden remains as an active owner of the listed hygiene and health company Essity as well as the listed forest products company SCA.



