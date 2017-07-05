Konecranes will publish its January-June 2017 half year financial report on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at 09.00 a.m. Finnish time. The report will be available on the company's website at www.konecranes.com after publishing.



Press conference



An analyst and press conference will be held at restaurant Savoy's Salikabinetti (address Eteläesplanadi 14) at 11.00 a.m. Finnish time. The half year financial report will be presented by Konecranes' President and CEO Panu Routila and CFO Teo Ottola.



Joining via webcast



A live webcast of the conference will begin at 11.00 a.m. at www.konecranes.com. An on-demand version of the webcast will be available on the company's website later the same day.



Joining via teleconference



The conference can also be joined by telephone. Please dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event:



Austria: +43 (0)1 928 1466 Belgium: +32 (0)2 400 6926 Denmark: +45 35 15 81 21 Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0404 France: +33 (0)1 76 77 22 57 Germany: +49 (0)69 2222 2018 Ireland: +353 (0)1 2465621 Italy: +39 02 3600 9838 Netherlands: +31 (0)20 703 8261 Norway: +47 2350 0296 Spain: +34 91 419 2524 Sweden: +46 (0)8 5065 3942 Switzerland: +41 (0)22 567 5750 United Kingdom: +44 (0)330 336 9411 United States of America: +1 719-325-2202



After the event you can ask questions over the phone.



Event Conference Title: Konecranes Plc - Interim Report January-June 2017 Confirmation code: 739 6470



KONECRANES PLC



Miikka Kinnunen Vice President, Investor Relations



Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2016, Group (comparable combined company) sales totaled EUR 3,278 million. The Group has 17,000 employees at 600 locations in 50 countries. Konecranes class A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).



