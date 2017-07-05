Statkraft AS: greenbird appoints Entrepreneur Bill Joss as Chairman

Oslo, 5 July 2017. European Smart Meter software company greenbird Integration Technology AS appoints Bill Joss as Chairman of the Board to support international expansion.

greenbird is a profitable and rapidly growing software vendor and technology-leader in IT integration in the Big Data, Smart City, Smart Grid space. Its Software as a Service (SaaS) and Orchestration as a Service offerings Metercloud.io and Ghostwriter enable utilities to quickly implement flexible IT architectures for modern smart meter operations. After having raised venture capital from Statkraft Ventures and ETF Partners last year, greenbird is expanding internationally.

"We are excited to welcome Bill Joss as our new Chairman," commented Thorsten Heller, CEO of Greenbird.

"Bill is an experienced international businessman and entrepreneur who has, over a 35 year career in IT and Technology, established and grown leading technology businesses including IDS Enterprise Systems, Callisto Integrated Systems and Compel Group Plc. He is already adding a lot of value and is certainly a role model for all of us."

In a career which started with Racal Communications and has included numerous Private Equity backed Executive and Non-Executive roles, Bill has created a reputation for rapid growth in multiple territories across the globe, working both direct and through partner networks in several continents. Bill brings specific leadership, strategic and 'go-to-market' skills and expertise and will focus on supporting greenbird's international ambitions.

greenbird's software plays a crucial role in smart meter roll outs, since the underlying software architectures are complex, yet they need to be integrated quickly and remain flexible and ever-evolving. Metercloud.io solves this via an 'integration as a service' offering, which efficiently handles metering data and provides connectors to all of the common smart meter software applications.

Summing up his enthusiasm for greenbird, Bill said "What really convinced me to join greenbird is the strong suite of software products developed by an industry leading team of Founders and a highly skilled, motivated employee group: they have built a very unique product and gained a strong reputation within the utility-sector for reliably delivering integration solutions."

"Bill is an exceptional entrepreneur and has an impressive track-record as a Chairman. Building on his experience and network, we will grow greenbird even faster," says Matthias Dill, Managing Director of Statkraft Ventures, who hands over the Chairmanship and will continue to serve as a member of the Board.





About greenbird

greenbird is a Norwegian software and consultancy company headquartered in Oslo, with 30 employees passionate about software in the energy industry. The company is an established leader for integration and data management solutions and has served utilities owning more than 80 % of the market in Norway. greenbird's Metercloud.io, a state-of-the-art integration solution, supports the transformation towards digital utilities by enabling advanced smart metering.

Contact information:

greenbird Integration Technology AS

Thorsten Heller, CEO, phone +47 980 01 822

www.greenbird.com





About Statkraft Ventures

Statkraft Ventures GmbH is a European venture capital firm working with exceptional entrepreneurs disrupting the energy sector. The company is exit-driven and backed by the Statkraft Group, Europe's largest producer of renewable energy. Statkraft Ventures invests on common venture capital terms. The company operates in an evergreen structure with EUR 10 million to invest each year.

Contact information:

Statkraft Ventures GmbH

Matthias Dill, Managing Director, Matthias.Dill@statkraftventures.com

www.statkraftventures.com

