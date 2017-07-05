

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's service sector growth eased unexpectedly to a 10-month low in June, yet the pace of expansion remained robust, survey data from Swedbank and the logistics association SILF showed Wednesday.



The purchasing managers' index for the services sector fell to 57.3 in June from 57.9 in May. Meanwhile, economists had expected the index to rise to 58.3.



However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Among sub-components, new orders and employment contributed positively, while others gave negative contributions to the headline index in June.



