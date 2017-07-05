

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) announced Wednesday that more than 100 Alexa exclusive deals are available starting today, through July 17th. The deals are available on Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, Amazon Tap, Fire TV or compatible Fire tablets.



The company added that first time voice shopping customers who purchase with Alexa between now and Prime Day will receive a bonus $10 promo code.



Voice shoppers will have early access to select Prime Day deals a full two hours before the general public beginning July 10th from 4pm to 6pm PT.



Also, for the first time ever, Amazon device owners can sign up for Prime using just their voice by saying, 'Alexa, sign me up for Prime'.



For a limited time, new members who sign up for Prime by voice, on their Echo device, get their first year of membership for just $79, a $20 saving.



Assaf Ronen, Vice President Voice Shopping, said, 'This is going to be the most exciting Prime Day yet for voice shoppers. We have deals on everything from smart home products to devices, chocolates and more starting today and going all the way through July 17th. Prime members have asked, 'Alexa, what are your deals?' more than three million times since we launched Alexa deals last year...'



