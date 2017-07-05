

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) announced it has reached a national funding agreement with the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) and the National Health Service (NHS) England based on a Managed Access Agreement, which provides access to Strensiq (asfotase alfa) for patients in England with pediatric-onset hypophosphatasia, regardless of their current age.



Strensiq is approved in the European Union as a long-term enzyme replacement therapy in patients with pediatric-onset hypophosphatasia. Strensiq is also approved in the United States for the treatment of patients with perinatal-, infantile- and juvenile-onset hypophosphatasia, as well as in Japan and other countries. Alexion is currently progressing local funding processes for Strensiq in additional countries worldwide.



