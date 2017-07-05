The solar venture will be created via a $40 million investment and will employ more than 150 people during its construction phase, the Argentinian province of Nueva Rioja has confirmed.

A large-scale, 42 MWdc solar PV plant is to be built in Nonogasta, a municipality of Argentine province Nueva Rioja, the local government announced yesterday.

The Nonogasta solar plant will be installed across 100 hectares and comprise an estimated 132,000 solar PV panels. The estimated investment required to bring the project to the commissioning stage is US$40 million, and it is expected that 150 jobs ...

