MetalNRG Plc - Audited Results and Notice of AGM

5 July 2017

Final Audited Results for the Year End 28 February 2017 and Notice of AGM

Business review

The principal activity of the Company during the year was that of an investment holding company.

The results for the year are a reflection of the minimal cost of keeping your Company administered whilst continuing to search for suitable opportunities. The actual costs were £54,130 (2016: £36,862) adjusted for currency gains of £16,147 (2016: £13,277). Your directors have maintained most funds in US Dollars as that is the currency they anticipate any deal is likely to be conducted in.

The loss for the year amounted to £37,893 (2016: £23,585). The directors have not recommended a dividend.

During the year the Company continued to restructure the business and alongside this restructuring has investigated potential investments in line with the Company's stated Investing Policy.

Paul Johnson, then CEO of Metal Tiger PLC, became a Non-Executive Director of MetalNRG PLC in March 2016 to assist with business development alongside the Chairman Christopher Latilla-Campbell and Non-Executive Director Christian Schaffalitzky de Muckadell.

At a General Meeting in March 2016, shareholders approved a capital reorganisation and the implementation of a new Investing Policy. This Investing Policy includes the following:

"to invest in and/or acquire companies and/or projects within the natural resources and/or energy sector with potential for growth and value creation, over the medium to long term. The Company will also consider opportunities in other related sectors if the Board considers there is an opportunity to generate an attractive return for Shareholders. This will include natural resource technologies and fintech opportunities offering leverage to resource identification, processing, recording, storage and trading businesses."

Post year end events

Since 28 February 2017, the following post year end events have taken place.

- On 6 March, 2017 Paul Johnson became CEO of MetalNRG PLC and, on 20 March, 2017 Gervaise Heddle, CEO of Greatland Gold plc became a Non-Executive Director. At the date of this report Gervaise Heddle held 9,513,634 ordinary shares (representing 7.00 per cent of issued share capital) as well as 3,000,000 options.

- Also on 20 March, 2017 the Company undertook a strategic financing raising of £342,500 in which director contributions were £50,000;

- On 31 March, 2017 the Company appointed SI Capital as its corporate broker and. on 21 June, 2017 Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited was appointed as its NEX Exchange Growth Market Corporate Adviser. The change of advisers was undertaken to ensure the Company has the correct advisory network necessary during the planned aggressive growth of the business;

- The work of the Company to identify suitable opportunities has accelerated in 2017 and it is anticipated that various market updates will be issued in the near term with further information. Of particular note the Company is actively involved with commercial discussions surrounding various cobalt/ copper/zinc and resource based fintech related opportunities.

This report was approved by the board of directors on 29 June 2017 and signed on behalf of the board by:

C. Schaffalitzky de Muckadell City Group PLC Director Company Secretary

Notice of Annual General Meeting



Notice is hereby given that the 2017 Annual General Meeting ofMetalNRG PLC(the 'Company') is to be held on28 July 2017 at12.00 noonat the offices of the Company Secretary, City Group PLC, 6 Middle Street, London, EC1A 7JA.

Notice of the Annual General Meeting and audited accounts will shortly be available on the Company's website athttp://www.nexexchange.com/member'securityid=11071

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

MetalNRG PLC

Statement of Comprehensive Income

Year ended 28February2017

2017 2016 Note £ £

Administrative expenses 37,983 23,585 Operating loss 3 (37,983) (23,585)

Loss before taxation (37,983) (23,585)

Tax on loss 5 - - Loss for the financial year and total comprehensive income (37,983) (23,585)

Earnings per share

Basic earnings/(loss) per share (pence per share) 6 (0.06p) (0.05p) Diluted earnings/(loss) per share (pence per share) 6 (0.05p) (0.05p)

All the activities of the Company are from continuing operations.

MetalNRG PLC

Statement of Financial Position

28February2017

2017 2016 Note £ £ £

Current assets

Debtors 7 23,181 18,750 Cash at bank and in hand 128,526 123,127 151,707 141,877

Creditors: amounts falling due within one year 8 8,308 10,499 Net current assets 143,399 131,378 Total assets less current liabilities 143,399 131,378 Net assets 143,399 131,378

Capital and reserves

Called up share capital 9 243,563 241,660 Share premium account 10 715,361 667,260 Profit and loss account 10 (815,525) (777,542) Members funds 143,399 131,378

These financial statements were approved by the board of directors and authorised for issue on 29 June 2017, and are signed on behalf of the board by:

C. Schaffalitzky de Muckadell Director

MetalNRG PLC

Statement of Changes in Equity

Year ended 28 February 2017



Called up share capital Share premium account Profit and loss account Total £ £ £ £ At 1March2015 241,660 667,260 (753,957) 154,963 Loss for the year (23,585) (23,585) Total comprehensive income for the year - - (23,585) (23,585) At 29February2016 241,660 667,260 (777,542) 131,378 Loss for the year (37,983) (37,983) Total comprehensive income for the year - - (37,983) (37,983) Issue of shares 1,903 48,101 - 50,004 Total investments by and distributions to owners 1,903 48,101 - 50,004 At 28February2017 243,563 715,361 (815,525) 143,399

MetalNRG PLC



Statement of Cash Flows



Year ended 28 February 2017 £ £

Cash flows from operating activities Loss for the financial year (37,983) (23,585)

Adjustments for: Accrued income (113) (588)

Changes in: Trade and other debtors (4,431) (1,707) Trade and other creditors (2,078) 1,879 Cash generated from operations (44,605) (24,001) Net cash used in operating activities (44,605) (24,001)

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from issue of ordinary shares 50,004 - Net cash from financing activities 50,004 -

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 5,399 (24,001) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 123,127 147,128 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 128,526 123,127

MetalNRG PLC

Notes to the Financial Statements

Year ended 28February2017

1.General information

MetalNRG PLC is a public Company limited by shares which is incorporated in England.

The registered office is 6 Middle Street, London EC1A 7JA.

The registered number is 05714562.

2.Statement of compliance

These financial statements have been prepared in compliance with FRS 102, 'The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and the Republic of Ireland', and with the Companies Act 2006. The financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis.

The financial statements are presented in Sterling (£).

3.Operating profit

Operating loss for the year is stated after crediting:

2017 2016 £ £ Foreign exchange gains 16,147 13,277

4.Auditor's remuneration

2017 2016 £ £ Fees payable for the audit of the financial statements 5,900 5,400 Fees payable in respect of previous year audit 580 -

5.Tax on loss

Reconciliation of tax income

The tax assessed on the loss on ordinary activities for the year is higher than (2016: higher than) the standard rate of corporation tax in the UK of 20% (2016: 20%).

2017 2016 £ £ Loss on ordinary activities before taxation (37,983) (23,585) Loss on ordinary activities by rate of tax (7,597) (4,717) Unused tax losses 7,597 4,717 Tax on loss - -

6.Earnings/(loss) per share

Basic earnings/(loss) per share

2017 2016 Basic earnings/(loss) per share from continuing operations (pence per share) (0.06p) (0.05p)

The earnings/(loss) and weighted average number of shares used in the calculation of basic earnings/(loss) per share are as follows:

2017 2016 £ £ Earnings/(loss) used in the calculation of basic earnings/(loss) per share from continuing operations (37,983) (23,585)

2017 2016 No. No. Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue (67,359,271) (48,332,003)

Diluted earnings/(loss) per share

2017 2016 Diluted earnings/(loss) per share from continuing operations (pence per share) (0.05p) (0.05p)

The earnings/(loss) and weighted average number of shares used in the calculation of the diluted earnings/(loss) per share are as follows:

2017 2016 £ £ Earnings/(loss) used in the calculation of diluted earnings/(loss) per share from continuing operations (37,983) (23,585)

2017 2016 No. No. Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue used in the calculation of basic earnings/(loss) per share (67,359,271) (48,332,003) Share options granted (10,000,000) (4,000,000) Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue used in the calculation of diluted earnings/(loss) per share (77,359,271) (52,332,003)

Since the year end there has been a placing of 59,000,000 ordinary shares. In addition to this, directors exercised options in respect of 9,500,000 ordinary shares.

This brings the total number of ordinary shares of 0.01p each in issue at the date of this report to 135,859,271.

Under the terms of the options referred to above, this early exercise triggered a further issue of options in respect of 9,500,000 ordinary shares. Further options in respect of 3,000,000 ordinary shares were issued in March 2017 bringing the total number of options now in issue to 13,000,000.

In calculating earnings/(loss) per share, only ordinary shares and options are included. Deferred shares are excluded on the basis they have no dividend or voting rights.

7.Debtors

2017 2016 £ £ Prepayments and accrued income 1,749 1,230 Other debtors 21,432 17,520 23,181 18,750

8.Creditors:amounts falling due within one year

2017 2016 £ £ Trade creditors 1,239 3,317 Accruals and deferred income 7,069 7,182 8,308 10,499

9.Called up share capital

Authorised share capital

2017 2016 No. £ No. £ Ordinary shares of 0. 5p each - - 150,000,000 750,000 Ordinary shares of 0. 01p each 5,131,730,000 513,173 - - Deferred Ordinary shares of 0. 49p each 48,332,003 236,827 - - 5,180,062,003 750,000 150,000,000 750,000

Issued, called up and fully paid

2017 2016 No. £ No. £ Ordinary shares of 0. 5p each - - 48,332,003 241,660 Ordinary shares of 0. 01p each 67,359,271 6,736 - - Deferred Ordinary shares of 0. 49p each 48,332,003 236,827 - - 115,691,274 243,563 48,332,003 241,660

Share movements

No. £

Ordinary shares of 0.5p each

At 1March2016 48,332,003 241,660 Shares cancelled (48,332,003) (241,660) At 28February2017 - -

No. £

Ordinary shares of 0.01p each

At 1March2016 - - Issue of shares 67,359,271 6,736 At 28February2017 67,359,271 6,736

No. £

Deferred Ordinary shares of 0.49p each

At 1March2016 - - Issue of shares 48,332,003 236,827 At 28February2017 48,332,003 236,827

At the year end there were 10,000,000 exercisable share options held by directors on shares of 0.01p each at an exercise price of 0.5p. These options can be exercised up to 19 November 2019. For each share option exercised before 19 November 2017 a further option of a share is triggered at £0.75. For each share option exercised between 20 November 2017 and 20 November 2018 a further option of half a share is triggered at 0.75p. These further options also expire on 19 November 2019.

At 29 February, 2016 there were 4,000,000 exercisable share options held by directors on ordinary 0.5p shares at 20p. These options ended with the cancellation of the ordinary shares of 0.5p each.

Each ordinary share is entitled to one vote in any circumstances. Each ordinary share is entitled pari passu to dividend payments or any other distribution and to participate in a distribution arising from a winding up of the Company.

Each deferred ordinary share has no voting rights, and is not entitled to receive a dividend or other distribution. Deferred shares are only entitled to receive the amount paid up after the holders of ordinary shares have received the sum of £1 million for each ordinary share, and have no other rights to participate in the assets of the Company.

10.Reserves

Share premium account - This reserve records the amount above the nominal value received for shares sold, less transaction costs.

Profit and loss account - This reserve records retained earnings and accumulated losses.

11.Events after the end of the reporting period

12.Related party transactions

There is no individual with ultimate overall control of the Company.

C.P. Latilla-Campbell is a director and shareholder of the Company and also a director and sole shareholder of London Finance & Investment Corporation Limited (LFIC). Accountancy charges incurred by this Company amounting to £3,000 (2016: £3,500) represent proportional recharges in respect of the time spent on Company business by the LFIC Company accountant. At the year-end trade creditors included an amount of £250 (2016: £nil) outstanding to LFIC.