

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area private sector expanded more than initially estimated in June, final data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.



The composite output index fell to a four-month low of 56.3 in June from 56.8 in May, but above the flash estimate of 55.7.



The expansion was again led by the manufacturing sector in June. Although the rate of growth in service sector activity moderated, it was still among the strongest seen over the past six years, Markit said.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index dropped less-than-estimated to 55.4 in June from 56.3 in May. The flash reading was 54.7.



All of the national manufacturing and service sectors covered by the survey registered growth of output in June, the first time this has happened since April 2014.



Nonetheless, rates of expansion expansion slowed in Germany, France and Italy.



Germany's composite PMI came in at 56.4 versus 57.4 in May. The score was above the flash 56.1. Data signaled the weakest growth of private sector output since February.



Indicating the slowest expansion since January, the final services PMI slid to 54.0 from 55.4 in May. The initial estimate was 53.7.



France's composite PMI posted 56.6 in June, down fractionally from May's six-year high of 56.9. The score was above the initial estimate of 55.3.



The headline services PMI dropped fractionally to 56.9 from 57.2 in the previous month. The flash reading was 55.3.



