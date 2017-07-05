

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) Wednesday announced the launch of a Price Match Guarantee on more than 20,000 deals on its UK site.



eBay said its offering guarantees that prices for new items included in its Deals Programme will have the best price available online from a list of six major online retailers, or eBay will match the lower price of that competitor.



The offering will launch later this month, available on all eligible items in eBay's UK Deals Programme.



Rob Hattrell, Vice President of eBay in the UK, said, 'We know that customers in the UK want the best deal when they shop.....We are confident in the strength of our deals already. But we're giving our customers that confidence by also matching the price of our competitors.'



According to the firm, eBay Deals already represent some of the best prices available. If a shopper finds a competitor offering the same product for less, once verified, eBay will offer a coupon for the difference in price that can be used towards the purchase of the item, it said.



The company noted that the items eligible for the Price Match Guarantee in the UK must be one of the over 20,000 new items available in eBay's deals programme in the UK. Both items must be exactly the same and currently in stock.



The company noted its competitors as Amazon.co.uk, Currys.co.uk, Johnlewis.com, Argos.co.uk, Tesco.com and Asda.com.



eBay Deals are open to everyone - no membership required.



The company noted that Price Match Guarantee will roll out across five European markets of UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain, following the recent launch of the programme in the US.



