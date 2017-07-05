sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
05.07.2017 | 10:48
Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Annual Financial Report available on NSM

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 March 2017.

Electronic copies of the Company's Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 March 2017 are available on the National Storage Mechanism website:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

and on the Invesco Perpetual website:

http://www.invescoperpetual.co.uk/incomegrowth

Hard copies of the annual report will be posted to shareholders shortly and can be requested from the Company Secretary at the Company's correspondence address, 6th Floor, 125 London Wall, London EC2Y 5AS.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

5 July 2017


