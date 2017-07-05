REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/05/17 -- Host Analytics, the leading provider of scalable, cloud-based enterprise performance management (EPM) solutions, today announced that the company has been placed in the Leaders quadrant in both of Gartner, Inc.'s June 2017 corporate performance management (CPM) quadrant reports: Magic Quadrant for Cloud Strategic Corporate Performance Management Solutions and Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Corporate Performance Management Solutions. Host Analytics is the sole cloud-only CPM provider to be named in the Leaders quadrant of both reports. Gartner Magic Quadrant reports evaluate companies based on completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Both reports focus on cloud solutions rather than on premises solutions. The FCPM report describes the shift, stating, "The financial corporate performance management (FCPM) market has shifted from mature on-premises offerings to cloud solutions as finance application leaders have sought improvements in financial close capabilities, enhanced cost control and efficiencies, greater application flexibility and shorter time to value. In addition to providing these advantages, cloud FCPM solutions are typically easier to use and manage than the previous generation of on-premises offerings."(1)

"We are extremely pleased to be in the Leaders quadrant for both Cloud Strategic CPM and Cloud Financial CPM Solutions this year," said Dave Kellogg, CEO of Host Analytics. "With Gartner confirming the market shift toward cloud-based solutions, we feel it's a huge validation of our breadth and depth for Host Analytics to be the only pure-play cloud vendor in the Leaders Quadrant for both CPM reports."

Host Analytics is the industry's leading provider of scalable, cloud-based enterprise performance management (EPM) solutions. Companies of all sizes, from $10 million startups to $10 billion multi-nationals, rely on Host Analytics to provide financial planning, budgeting, modeling, consolidations, and reporting. Host Analytics has 700 customers in 90 countries including Bose, Boston Red Sox, FitBit, La-Z-Boy, Mayo Clinic, NPR, OpenTable, Peet's Coffee & Tea, Pinterest, Swissport, TOMS Shoes, and Vitamin Shoppe. Host Analytics is a private company backed by leading venture capitalists and is headquartered in Silicon Valley.

