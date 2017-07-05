IoT Solutions World Congress to Host its Biggest Edition

BARCELONA, Spain, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The third edition of the Internet of Things Solutions World Congress (IOTSWC) which will take place on 3-5 October at Fira de Barcelona's Gran Via venue will be the biggest ever. As part of the Barcelona Industry Week, the leading global event on industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) will bring together over 220 companies and 250 international experts to discuss and showcase the latest products and applications of this disruptive technology that will change the business models in many industries and is already increasing production through automated processes.

The Congress program will feature 8 tracks -Manufacturing, Utilities, Connected Transport, Healthcare, Buildings & Infrastructure, Open Industry, Blockchain and Quantum Computing- and will tackle some of the key challenges companies around the world are facing in an ever-growing digitalized world to help them seize the full potential and benefits IoT solutions are bringing.

Among the key companies showcasing at IoTSWC 2017 are ABB, Accenture Digital, Analog Devices, Dell Technologies, Deloitte, Everis, Fiware, Harting, HBC, Honeywell, Huawei, Intel, IoT Works-HCL Technologies, Kaspersky, Microsoft, National Instruments, Optimal Plus, Orange, PTC, Red Hat, Schneider Electric, Sigfox, T-Systems, Tech Mahindra, Telefonica, Telit, Thales, Vodafone and Wipro.

In addition, IOTSWC will have a testbeds area for live demonstrations where companies and institutions will show the operation of 10 industrial internet applications developed by leading companies. These testbeds explore untested technologies or combinations of other technologies with the aim of creating products and services capable of generating new international standards.

Congress: Applied Knowledge

Among the confimed speakers are John Ellis, former Global Technologist and Head of the Ford Developer Program; Mikko Hypponen, Cybersecurity expert and Chief Research Officer at F-Secure Corporation; MiT Media Lab's Joe Paradiso, Professor of Media Arts and Sciences; and Joe Spagnoletti, Technology expert and former SVP and Chief Information Officer of the Campbell Soup Company.

Barcelona Industry Week

This year IoTSWC will be a part of the Barcelona Industry Week (BIW), one of the world's biggest trade fair platforms for industry both from a commercial and knowledge perspective, taking place on October 1-6. Hosted at Fira de Barcelona's Gran Via venue, the BIW will comprise several events: Expoquimia, Eurosurfas, Equiplast, IoTSWC, In(3D)ustry From Needs to Solutions, the World Congress of Chemical Engineering, the World Chemical Summit, and the Smart Chemistry, Smart Future event.