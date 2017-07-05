Fatty Amines Market Size to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 5.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalfatty amines marketis anticipated to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand for high-quality surfactants and emulsifiers due to increased usage of personal and household care products in emerging economies such as Asia Pacific is excepted to steer the market growth in the near future.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



Fatty amines market growth is mainly depended on the end-use industries. The U.S. fatty amines market in water treatment chemicals application was valued over USD 52 million in 2016. Growing awareness regarding recycling and reusing polluted water due to water scarcity is anticipated to steer product demand in the region.

Multinational companies such as Kao Corporation, Ecogreen Oleochemicals, Huntsman International, and Dow Chemical Company are integrated across the value chain, from raw material processing and fatty amine production to distribution of end products. These companies have the advantage of captive consumption of raw materials to produce fatty amide and further obtain primary, secondary, and tertiary derivatives. These companies are also involved in the production of other products for industrial applications.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Fatty Amines Market Analysis By Carbon Chain Length (C8, C10, C12, C14, C16, C18), By Product (Primary, Secondary, Tertiary), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/fatty-amines-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Tertiary amines dominated the product segment and are anticipated to grow at an estimated CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2025.

Asphalt additives are projected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 6.3% over the next eight years, due to its potential to promote adhesion between the asphalt and mineral aggregate in mixtures for road paving, surfacing, and patching.

Fatty amines derivatives demand in chemical synthesis segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.0% from 2017 to 2025

Water treatments products consumed over 22% of global market volume share in 2016. This application accounted for the maximum share in the overall market owing to popularity in corrosion inhibitors, biocides and disinfectants industries.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest regional market growth and is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 5.1% from 2017 to 2025. Increasing production capacities by key regional players such as China , Japan , and India to support the escalating customer demand is projected to spur the market growth during the forecast period.

is expected to witness the fastest regional market growth and is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 5.1% from 2017 to 2025. Increasing production capacities by key regional players such as , , and to support the escalating customer demand is projected to spur the market growth during the forecast period. The global fatty amines market is consolidated with major companies accounting for highest share in 2016. Key global players include Kao Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, Ecogreen Oleochemicals GmbH, Huntsman International LLC, Akzo Nobel NV, Solvay SA, Indo Amines Ltd, Evonik Industries, KLK Oleo, and Volant-Chem Group.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Bioplastic Packaging Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/bioplastic-packaging-market

Air Freshener Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/air-freshener-market

Bio-Based Adipic Acid Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/bio-based-adipic-acid-market

Bio Based Functional Polymers Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/bio-based-functional-polymers-market

Grand View Research has segmented the fatty amines market on the basis of carbon chain length, product, application and region:

Carbon Chain Length Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) C8 C10 C12 C14 C16 C18

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Primary Secondary Tertiary

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Agrochemicals Oilfield Chemicals Asphalt Additives Anti-Caking Water treatment Chemical Synthesis Personal Care Household Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe Germany UK France Asia Pacific China Japan India Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Read Our Blog: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/specialty-and-fine-chemicals

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.



Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: +1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com