Study from Climate Transparency shows that while green finance among G20 nations has been stepped up, legacy commitments to fossil fuels mean countries will miss "well below 2 degree" warming limit set at Paris Agreement. Fossil fuel spending still four times higher than renewable spending, Oil Change International report also finds.

A pair of damning reports published a couple of days before the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, reveal that the extent of investment and financial commitment towards fossil fuels among the leading 20 economies means many low-carbon initiatives are being undermined.

The Brown to Green report from the World Bank-backed Climate Transparency says that G20 countries are transitioning too slowly towards greener measures to make any meaningful progress on the Paris Agreement, while a report by Oil Change International avowedly states that G20 governments are actively financing climate disaster.

The authors of the Oil Change International report accuse the G20 of "talking out of both sides of their mouths" on climate change.

The report shows that G20 nations collective provide four times more public financing to fossil fuels than to renewable energy.

Despite German Chancellor Angela Merkel stressing that climate change will be at the heart of the G20 agenda when the summit begins on July 7, figures show that between 2013-15, G20 countries steered $71.8 billion of public funds towards fossil fuel projects, while just $18.7 billion was found for clean power sources such as solar and wind.

Japan - which idled its vast nuclear power capacity in 2011 following the Fukushima disaster - was found to be the worst offender, with its $16.5 billion investment in fossil fuels during that time six times higher than its funding for renewables. Even Germany, regarded as a climate leader, plowed $3.5 billion into fossil fuel projects compared to just $2.4 billion into renewables over that timeframe.

