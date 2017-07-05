

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) announced the acquisition of the remaining 20% stake of ICE Endex shares from N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie. ICE said the the transaction is immaterial to financial results.



ICE and Gasunie also have signed a Memorandum of Understanding which sets out the basis for further cooperation between the two parties in relation to the operation of the Dutch gas and power markets following ICE's acquisition of the Gasunie shares.



