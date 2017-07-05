comScore Becomes the First Company to Receive ABC Certification for Video Viewability Measurement to JICWEBS Industry Agreed Principles

ABC grants comScore the first certification for Online Video Ad Viewability in validated Campaign Essentials'

LONDON, July 5,2017 /PRNewswire/ --comScore today announced that it is the first company to be granted certification by ABC to JICWEBS Principles for video viewability measurement in validated Campaign Essentials' (vCE®). This certification expands on the solution's existing ABC-accredited offerings for vCE Viewability for Display and vCE Content Verification, continuing its status as a certified solution for the digital ad market in the UK.

vCE video viewability measures the opportunity to be seen, including the removal of sophisticated invalid traffic (IVT), for video advertising impressions. Video viewability is part of comScore's holistic ad and audience delivery validation solution vCE, which provides an unduplicated accounting of impressions delivered on display, video and mobile devices across a variety of key dimensions including target audience (demographics), viewability, general and sophisticated IVT, brand safety, geography and engagement.

"We are delighted to issue the first ABC video viewability certificate to comScore, demonstrating that its vCE video viewability measurement solution has met JICWEBS industry agreed standards." Simon Redlich, Chief Executive at ABC. "The latest IAB UK research shows that video is the fastest growing advertising format. By extending our Viewability programme to include video testing, ABC is delivering the media industry's stamp of trust in this important area."

Based on JICWEBS industry-agreed Viewability Principles, ABC video viewability certification provides the industry with transparency and greater confidence to better compare viewability capabilities, ensuring agencies and advertisers can make informed purchasing decisions. comScore was one of the first companies to receive Content Verification certification in 2012 and was also granted certification for their continued commitment to delivering desktop display viewability measurement in vCE earlier this year.

"Video is an integral piece of advertising budgets today, and it's essential that advertisers and their agencies better understand their video ad performance and whether that ad had the opportunity to be seen," said Martin Bromfield, comScore, VP Advertising EMEA, "We are pleased to receive the first vCE video viewability certification from ABC, as it underscores our commitment to delivering a solution that aligns not just with our clients' needs but with the rigorous standards set forth by industry bodies."

View comScore's Third Party Accreditation, Certification and Review page to learn more about these accreditations: http://www.comscore.com/About-comScore/Third-Party-Review.

To view comScore's ABC certificate for vCE video viewability, please visit: https://www.abc.org.uk/Certificates/48877701.pdf

About comScore

comScore is a leading cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands and consumer behavior everywhere. comScore completed its merger with Rentrak Corporation in January 2016, to create the new model for a dynamic, cross-platform world. Built on precision and innovation, our data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV and movie intelligence with vast demographic details to quantify consumers' multiscreen behavior at massive scale. This approach helps media companies monetize their complete audiences and allows marketers to reach these audiences more effectively. With more than 3,200 clients and global footprint in more than 75 countries, comScore is delivering the future of measurement. Shares of comScore stock are currently traded on the OTC Market (OTC:SCOR). For more information on comScore, please visit comscore.com.

About ABC

ABC delivers a stamp of trust for the media industry. We are owned and developed jointly by media owners, advertisers and agencies to set industry-agreed standards for media brand measurement across print, digital and events.

ABC is also a trusted verification provider. We audit media brand measurement data and the adoption of good practice and processes to industry-agreed standards.

Established in 1931, ABC was the first UK Joint Industry Currency (JIC) and is a founder member of the International Federation of ABCs.

For more information please visit www.abc.org.uk

About JICWEBS

JICWEBS is the UK's Joint Industry Committee for Web Standards and is made up of the following trade bodies: Association of Online Publishers (AOP), Internet Advertising Bureau (IAB) UK, News Media Association, ISBA - the voice of British advertisers - and the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA).

For more information, please visit www.jicwebs.org

