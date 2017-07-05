

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat publishes euro area retail sales data for May. Sales are forecast to rise 0.3 percent on month in May, faster than the 0.1 percent increase in April.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound, yen and the franc, it fell against the greenback.



The euro was worth 1.1342 against the greenback, 128.81 against the yen, 1.0959 against the franc and 0.8794 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



