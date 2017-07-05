LONDON, ENGLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 07/05/17 -- The talent of those in the banking profession has been put to the test in 2017, which has seen the emergence of both opportunities and pitfalls arising as a result of technological leaps and large-scale shifts in the global regulatory framework. World Finance's 2017 Bankers of the Year Awards celebrates those that have confronted these challenges head-on and succeeded in delivering outstanding results.

The pace of technological change ensures that firms cannot miss a beat if they are to stay ahead of the curve. Exciting developments include innovative technologies such as blockchain and Artificial Intelligence, which are now beginning to edge towards the financial mainstream. Long billed for their transformative potential, bringing such technologies beyond hype and putting them into practice requires sharp judgment and technical skill. Indeed, as the sector becomes increasingly intertwined with the digital world, those in the profession face important investment decisions that will shape business for years to come.

At the same time, the global regulatory framework has thrown up some serious surprises over recent years, to which the banking sector must continuously adapt. The ever-shifting banking environment has been propelled into a new direction with the initiation of Brexit talks and Donald Trump's promised deregulatory efforts, which both hold the potential to unleash ripple effects round the world. Regulatory shifts may provide positive prospects in the form of a somewhat less strict regulatory environment, but will need careful management in order to navigate fast-changing rules and avoid unnecessary complications.

This unique setting calls for some astute decision-making from those in the sector, as well as forward-thinking management moves. World Finance's team of judges and journalists, along with the help of its worldwide readership, has scouted out the best talent and aptitude in the profession for the 2017 Bankers of the Year Awards. Included in the new issue of World Finance are winners selected from Europe, Africa, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australasia and the Middle East that have exceeded expectations to be named as the best among their peers.

To see the full list of this year's winners, pick up the latest issue of World Finance, available in print, on tablet and online now.

