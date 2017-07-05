Orion Oyj: Publishing of Orion Corporation's Half-Yearly Report for January-June 2017 on 19 July 2017

ORION CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 5 JULY 2017 at 12.15 EEST

Publishing of Orion Corporation's Half-Yearly Report for January-June 2017 on 19 July 2017

Orion will publish its Half-Yearly Report for January-June 2017 on Wednesday, 19 July 2017 approximately at 12.00 noon Finnish time (EEST). The release and related presentation material in Finnish and in English will be available on the Group's homepage at www.orion.fi/en/investors (http://www.orion.fi/en/investors) promptly after the publishing.

News conference for analysts and media

A news conference for analysts and media will be held on Wednesday, 19 July 2017 at 13.30 EEST at Hotel Kämp, address Pohjoisesplanadi 29, Helsinki. President and CEO Timo Lappalainen will give a brief presentation in English on the financial review. Questions can be asked after the result presentation also via teleconference.

Participants should be prepared to present a photo ID on request.

Live webcast and conference call

A link to the live webcast will be available on Orion's website at www.orion.fi/en/investors (http://www.orion.fi/en/investors) .

The conference call ID is 3998996 and the phone numbers to participate the conference are:

Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0404

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5065 3942

UK: +44 (0)330 336 9411

USA: +1 719 325 2202

News conference recordings

A recording of the event in English and a recording of the presentation by the President and CEO in Finnish will be available on Orion's website later the same day.

Silent period

The silent period preceding the publication is ongoing and continues until the disclosure.

Contact person:

Terhi Ormio, Vice President, Communications, tel. +358 10 426 4646

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

Homepage: www.orion.fi (http://www.orion.fi)

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and diagnostic tests. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology and respiratory for which Orion developes inhaled Easyhaler® pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2016 amounted to EUR 1,074 million and the company had about 3,500 employees. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Founded in 1917, Orion celebrates its centennial anniversary in 2017.

