WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 04-July-17
Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 04/07/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,666,537.30 10.8641
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 04/07/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,562,568.02 14.5357
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 04/07/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 796,627.79 17.6432
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 04/07/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,522,717.17 16.697
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 04/07/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 725000 USD 7,383,360.54 10.1839
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 04/07/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2850000 USD 29,025,229.48 10.1843
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 04/07/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 37,814,999.31 12.7109
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 04/07/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 292,001.15 13.9048
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 04/07/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,181,292.97 16.4985
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 04/07/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,514,362.19 16.6557
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 04/07/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,567,651.84 11.1967
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 04/07/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3220000 USD 55,062,889.93 17.1003
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 04/07/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1960000 USD 37,111,232.32 18.9343
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 04/07/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2890000 EUR 49,809,985.81 17.2353
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 04/07/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,538,357.27 14.5128
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 04/07/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 300,324.55 14.3012
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 04/07/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,290,441.13 15.5475
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 04/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,314,157.42 18.2522
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 04/07/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,275,709.31 16.1398
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 04/07/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2030000 GBP 20,855,752.04 10.2738
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 04/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,249,357.58 17.8454
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 04/07/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 295,988.82 18.4993
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 04/07/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,706,409.13 18.8256
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 04/07/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,212,286.25 17.1322
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 04/07/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,212,145.30 17.1314
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 04/07/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 22,075,593.37 13.7972
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 04/07/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,437,847.19 18.0509
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 04/07/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,285,044.90 15.4493
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 04/07/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,267,132.35 10.445
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 04/07/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,171,703.28 18.1191
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 04/07/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 173,047,529.21 15.382
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 04/07/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 246,662.85 16.4442
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 04/07/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 980000 GBP 5,454,339.88 5.5657
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 04/07/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2145000 USD 39,975,676.28 18.6367
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 04/07/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,035,346.12 15.9284
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 04/07/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,837,622.45 14.1356
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 04/07/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,583,313.07 17.6939
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 04/07/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 301,510.38 18.8444
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 04/07/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,713,111.77 19.0416
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 04/07/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,540,784.87 19.2756
