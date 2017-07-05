Carson City, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2017) - Cell MedX Corp. (OTCQB: CMXC), ("Cell MedX" or the "Company"), an early development stage bio-tech company focusing on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products that promote general wellness, is excited to announce that its currently ongoing clinical observational trial carried out by Dr. Tytus and his team at Hamilton Medical Research Group (the "Trial") is nearing its completion.

To date, 29 of 30 subjects have successfully completed the 90-day therapy course, and the Company expects that the last subject will have the therapy course completed by July 24th. The intent of this Trial is to assess the impact of three months of eBalance therapy as an adjunct treatment, on HbA1c in Type 1 and Type 2 diabetics. The secondary endpoints of the Trial observe changes from baseline and medical history in the following;

o Insulin sensitivity

o Diabetic neuropathy

o Diabetic foot pain and numbness

o Wound healing

o Blood pressure

o Kidney function

o Any other changes reported by patients

Simultaneously with the progress of the Trial, the Company continues to work on the development and further improvements of its eBalance Technology in Canada and expects to have its first order of Canadian-built eBalance Pro devices completed by late July, in time for the conclusion of the Trial.

As part of its distribution model, the Company has entered into negotiations with Cascadia Health 2020 Corporation, to act as its representative and distributor in all of Canada (the "Distributor"). In order to secure the right for exclusive distributorship, the Distributor must place an order for a minimum of 50 devices by end of July 2017; in addition, the Distributor paid the Company a Cdn$7,500 deposit for the right to finalize the letter of intent, which is expected to be signed by mid July 2017.

Mr. McEnulty, the Company's President and CEO, stated, "We are very excited to see our Trial progressing as fast as it has been! The fact that Dr. Tytus was able to recruit all 30 subjects within such a short time and with a minimal drop-out rate gives us confidence that our eBalance Pro is very well positioned in the current market. We are convinced that our new distribution partnership and forthcoming completion of the first Canadian-built order will ensure that the eBalance Therapy will become available for general public in a very near future and will provide long awaited relief to the individuals suffering with complications of diabetes and those who simply want to improve their overall wellness."

About Cell MedX Corp.

Cell MedX Corp. is an early development stage bio-tech company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products that promote general wellness and alleviate complications associated with medical conditions including, but not limited to, diabetes, Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure. For more information about the Company and its technology please visit our website at: www.cellmedx.com, for the Company's newsletter, please go to www.cellmedx.com/media/newsletters/

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Cell MedX Corp.

Frank McEnulty

Chief Executive Officer and President

Forward Looking Statements

The information included in this press release has not been reviewed by the FDA, nor has it been peer reviewed. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as "expects", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "anticipates", "believes", "could", and other similar words. All statements addressing product performance, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Because the statements are forward-looking, they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties, some of which are described in the Company's Quarterly, Annual and Current Reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the Company's underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed on Company's forward-looking statements. In particular, the Company's eBalance technology is still in development. Except as required by law, Cell MedX Corp. disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory body has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Investors are advised to carefully review the reports and documents that Cell MedX Corp. files from time to time with the SEC, including its Annual, Quarterly and Current Reports.

