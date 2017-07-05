

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares fell in choppy trade on Wednesday as geopolitical worries in the Korean peninsula continued to keep investors in defensive mode.



Traders also awaited minutes of the Fed's June meeting later in the day for more clues on interest rate outlook.



The benchmark DAX was down 26 points or 0.21 percent at 12,410 in late opening deals after declining 0.3 percent the previous day.



Automakers BMW and Daimler fell around 1 percent after Volvo said all new models launched from 2019 would have an electric motor.



Lender Deutsche Bank was marginally lower while Commerbank rose 1.5 percent after stepping up its focus on digital trade finance.



In economic releases, the euro area private sector expanded more than initially estimated in June, final data from IHS Markit showed.



The composite output index fell to a four-month low of 56.3 in June from 56.8 in May, but stayed above the flash estimate of 55.7.



Germany's composite PMI came in at 56.4 versus 57.4 in May and above the flash estimate of 56.1.



