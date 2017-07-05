

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone retail sales grew more than expected in May, figures from Eurostat showed Wednesday.



Retail sales climbed 0.4 percent on a monthly basis in May, faster than the 0.1 percent rise in April and the 0.3 percent increase economists had expected.



Sale of 'food, drinks, tobacco' dropped 0.4 percent, while non-food product sales rose 0.6 percent.



Year-on-year, retail sales growth held steady at 2.6 percent. Sales were expected to gain 2.3 percent.



In the EU28, retail sales climbed 0.2 percent from April and by 2.6 percent from the same period of previous year.



