

Premium car maker Volvo Cars announced Wednesday plans for the historical end of gas-only car production by 2019.



In a statement, Geely-owned Swedish carmaker said all new models it launches from 2019 will have an electric motor, placing electrification at the core of its future business. This would end the nearly century old production of cars powered solely by the internal combustion engine or ICE.



Volvo Cars said it will introduce a portfolio of electrified cars across its model range, embracing fully electric cars, plug in hybrid cars and mild hybrid cars.



The company plans to launch five fully electric cars between 2019 and 2021. Of this, three will be Volvo models and two will be high performance electrified cars from Polestar, Volvo Cars' performance car arm.



The company will announce the full details of these models at a later date.



According to the firm, the move represents one of the most significant one by any car maker to embrace electrification, paving the way for a new chapter in automotive history.



Håkan Samuelsson, president and chief executive, said, 'This is about the customer. People increasingly demand electrified cars and we want to respond to our customers' current and future needs. You can now pick and choose whichever electrified Volvo you wish.'



China's Zhejiang Geely Holding (Group) Co., Ltd., owned by Geely Automobile Chairman Li Shu Fu, bought Volvo Car from Ford Motor in 2010 for about $1.3 billion. Volvo cars are now sold in more than 100 markets through a network of some 2,000 dealers.



