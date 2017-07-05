Rosatom Keeps on Furnishing Tanzanian Schools

NAMTUMBO, Tanzania, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This June as part of its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility programme, Uranium One (U1), Rosatom's international mining division and Mantra Tanzania in partnership with READ International, transformed unused rooms in Namtumbo district Korido Secondary School into well-stocked libraries. The libraries were provided with all the essentials: shelves, tables, seats and books. The library refurbishing initiative was started by READ International and aims to address the distinct lack of access to educational resources in Tanzanian secondary schools.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530311/Rosatom_Logo.jpg )

The renovated schools were inaugurated in presence of Namtumbo District Commissioner, Luckiness Amlima, Deputy Namtumbo District Education Officer Mr. Raphael Komba, and other officials as well as students and teachers.

"U1 has used thousands of US dollars to refurbish the library. It is important to use the library very well as an investment in your education to reach your objectives in life," said Namtumbo District Commissioner Luckiness Amlima.

In order to create a functional and inspirational learning environment schools are provided with the appropriate tools for effective learning and promoting a culture of reading. In gaining access to a library students read more, learn more and get further in their studies. The initiative has paved the way for students and teachers to have access to educational resources necessary for the development of a reading culture.

Uranium One (U1), a global uranium mining company, and its subsidiary Mantra Tanzania are active and responsible corporate citizens of Tanzania. The companies attach great importance to supporting local communities on a regular basis by refurbishing school classrooms and buying equipment for local schools and libraries. Mantra Tanzania has donated more than US$ 26,000 in the library refurbishment partnership programme with Read International since 2013. This program has benefited 1,800 secondary students in Namtumbo district.

Mantra Tanzania owns the Mkuju River Project in southern Tanzania. Mantra is a part of Uranium One, an international mining company of ROSATOM - the Russian State Corporation for Nuclear Energy. Uranium One is one of the world's largest uranium producers with a globally diversified portfolio of assets located in Kazakhstan, the United States, Tanzania. ROSATOM, a world leader in clean energy technologies, provides cutting-edge industry solutions and comprehensive nuclear services that range from uranium mining and fuel fabrication to power generation and healthcare.